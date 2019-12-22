Cricket

    Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gives standing ovation to Shardul Thakur blasting his way to victory

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:54 PM

    What an entertaining series decider it was! The chase looked difficult for India after losing Virat Kohli's wicket but Shardul Thakur's fireworks at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack took India over the line. Indian fans on Twitter went mental and showered praise on "the batsman" Shardul Thakur.

    Unbelievable!

    With a huge sixxx

    Hahahahaha!

    We didn't know this

    Take a bow Shardul!

    Absolutely correct

    Simply amazing

    Come on Cottrell

    LOL

    Who would've thought...

