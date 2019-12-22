Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gives standing ovation to Shardul Thakur blasting his way to victory

Today at 9:54 PM
What an entertaining series decider it was! The chase looked difficult for India after losing Virat Kohli's wicket but Shardul Thakur's fireworks at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack took India over the line. Indian fans on Twitter went mental and showered praise on "the batsman" Shardul Thakur.
Unbelievable!
With a huge sixxx
Shardul Thakur making up for giving 66 runs in 10 overs.#ShardulThakur #INDvWI #INDvsWI— Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) December 22, 2019
Shardul you beauty!! #INDvWI— Jithin Justin (@JithinJustin14) December 22, 2019
Hahahahaha!
Shardul made chase much easier than Virat..👏👏#INDvWI— Sumanth (@Sumanth00557022) December 22, 2019
Please Give shardul thakur award of man of the match— Rahul Patar (@RahulPatar6) December 22, 2019
We didn't know this
Shardul Thakur is a batsman dude ✊#INDvsWI— H!M∆NSHU ︽✵︽ (@Himanshu_Uikey_) December 22, 2019
Take a bow Shardul!
Can we just appreciate Shardul the batsman and let's pretend to ignore the bowler in him.— serendipity. (@lashika_x) December 22, 2019
Absolutely correct
Shardul has displayed better batting performance than Jadhav in those 6balls#INDvsWI— ａｙｕｓｈ (@ayushb_tweets) December 22, 2019
Simply amazing
Lord Shardul has arrived 🙏 @imShard Amazing hitting! #INDvsWI— Nishad (@nish_316) December 22, 2019
Come on Cottrell
Cottrell should salute Shardul Thakur #INDvsWI— Ameya Ranade (@AmeyaRanade) December 22, 2019
LOL
Shardul Thakur. The best Thakur after Sholay's Thakur. #INDvsWI— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 22, 2019
Who would've thought...
End of decade: Shardul Thakur helping Team India win with the bat.#INDvsWI— yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 22, 2019
West Indies to Shardul Thakur..#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/yF2YSSs0wJ— Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) December 22, 2019
