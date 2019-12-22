Twitter blasts Rishabh Pant for dropping three easy catches behind the stumps

Today at 3:51 PM
Rishabh Pant once again proved to be ineffective behind the stumps as the wicketkeeper-batsman dropped three easy catches in the third ODI against West Indies. Fans on twitter lashed out at Rishabh Pant for his poor wicket-keeping and once again expressed their disappointment on the team selection.
Three big chances!
December 22, 2019
December 22, 2019
Pant disappoints again!
3 catches dropped by #RishabhPant already within 25 overs.— Jackson Varghese (@iJack25) December 22, 2019
Coaching staff really needs to work on his keeping skills#INDvsWI #Cuttack
Once again he did his job successfully...He dropped the catch behind the wicket 😣😣😣#RishabhPant #INDvsWI— Prabhat Singh🌹 (@Singh__Prabhat) December 22, 2019
This shouldn't affect the results
Rishab Pant can be in the team as a batsman. His keeping skills are not up to the mark. Dropping such easy catches behind the stumps can prove to be very costly !! 😠 #RishabhPant— Mayank Arora (@mayankarora404) December 22, 2019
Fans can't take it anymore!
Man.. What a shít wicketkeeper is this #RishabhPant!!#INDvWI #WIvIND #INDvsWI— Abhishek (@abhishaek) December 22, 2019
Being Sarcastic??
#RishabhPant continues to dominate not only the match but also the series by dropping catches & missing stumings!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) December 22, 2019
What a Keeper he is!
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Rishabh: Badhia dalraha hai!
Bowler: Badhia chhod raha hai!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
This isn't enough for @bcci#INDvWI #WIvIND #INDvsWI #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/6uMBMUAHd2
Star needs to check this
#INDvsWI#RishabhPant #Hotstar— Praharsha (Ashok) (@harshashoka) December 22, 2019
Redbus add in between overs is more frustrating than Pant dropped catches .
True!
#INDvsWI I seriously feel @BCCI should rethink about the selection of #RishabhPant— Guru (@Guru_Ujwal) December 22, 2019
the consistency with which he has been dropping catches is alarming. It is not just about batsmen scoring more, but also affects the confidence of the bowler
Rishab pant ki wicket keping per coach or captain kyo viswas karte h , ek moka sanju samsan ko dena chahiye . #AskStar— balesh gohil (@baleshgohil) December 22, 2019
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rishabh Pant
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Navdeep Saini
- India Vs Westindies
- India Vs West Indies
- West Indies Vs India
- West Indies Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.