Sourav Ganguly confirms four-nation ODI super series from 2021

Today at 8:07 PM
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, on Friday (December 20), has confirmed the four-nation ODI super series starting from 2021. Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the series and the first edition of the events will be played in India.
2021 will see a four-team ODI series for the first time, involving India, England, Australia and another top ODI team. Previously by the ICC rules, a maximum of three teams could have locked horns in an ODI series but this new series will become an annual exception. Speaking to the media at a public event, Ganguly said that India will be going head-to-head against England, Australia and one more top side 2021 onwards.
“Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series which begins in 2021 and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India,” Ganguly was quoted saying by Telegraph.
The former India skipper was in England to lead the team of BCCI officials for a meeting with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and secretary Jay Shah also boarded the flight with Ganguly to hold talks for the BCCI.
