SA vs ENG | Sickness-bug derails England’s Test preparation

England’s misery with players’ sickness continued as their premier bowlers were struck with sickness-bug. Adding to the injury woes and crisis-hit team’s situation, bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach fell sick with flu-like symptoms. The trio missed out on the final day appearance in a two-day practice match against South Africa Invitational XI and was ruled out of the final practice match(three-day match) before the Boxing day Test at Centurion in entirety.

Archer, Broad and Leach opted not to travel with the team for the three-day match against South Africa A in Benoni and instead landed up in a light training session on Sunday afternoon. England have summoned reinforcements, with Somerset's pacer Craig Overton and off-spinner Dom Bess as a cover-up for the down laid trio. On Friday, England opener Joe Denly, another player who was afflicted by the bug but, not to the same extent, described battling with "flu-ey" symptoms after producing his first century in England colours.

"I suppose it's not ideal for those guys not to have taken part, but hopefully they've rested up well. They've all played enough cricket to hopefully come back stronger over the next few days. They are on the mend, getting better each day, so we'll see,” said Denly after the first day's play.

England have been patiently waiting for James Anderson to get his way back to match fitness after a long-term calf problem. Mark Wood, who picked up a side strain during the World Cup final, is not expected to be match-fit until the third Test in mid-January at the earliest. With the wait for Wood and Anderson still not over, Joe Root’s men were counting on Archer and Broad to share the load.

Leach's situation is further complicated by his problems with gastroenteritis that he suffered during last month's New Zealand tour - he was struck down midway through the second Test, although he had not been selected for that game. Legspinner Matt Parkinson is with the squad in South Africa, but he is yet to play a Test and only appeared in four Championship games for Lancashire in 2019.

England will take on South Africa for the first Test of the tour on 26 December in Centurion.