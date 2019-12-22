Pravin Tambe's eligibility for IPL 2020 under scanner

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have a relook at Pravin Tambe's eligibility to play in the next edition of the tournament after news of his participation in a T10 league held in Dubai and Sharjah last year emerged. Aged 48, Tambe became the oldest player to be picked at an IPL auction.

On Thursday, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought the veteran Mumbai-based leg-spinner at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, with the latest news being in conflict with the BCCI’s rules, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel said on Sunday that the matter is being looked into.

"The rule is clear that they [the players] cannot participate in any T20 or T10 tournaments if he is a [BCCI] registered player. They can only play in one-day, three-day or four-day cricket like county cricket or maybe in Bangladesh, but that permission has to be taken from the state association and the BCCI. We are looking into this [Tambe matter]," Patel told Mid-day.com.

"Let us see, I don't know the exact situation. We are trying to get some more information. I want to get proper facts and then only [we can decide],” he said.

Playing for Sindhis in the T10 league, Tambe bagged a hat-trick — his victims being Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen — against Kerala Knights at Sharjah on November 22 last year. He wrapped up his spell adding Chris Gayle’s wicket to his kitty in the same over, before dismissing Upul Tharanga in the next to finish with figures of five for 15. It is uncertain whether Tambe, who played three more matches in the tournament, was registered with the BCCI last year. The leggie has represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in the past.