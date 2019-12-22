PAK v SL | Domestic cricket I’ve played has served me well, says Abid Ali

Pakistan’s latest Test star Abid Ali has revealed that his years of toil in the domestic cricket has served him well on the international stage. The 32-year-old right-handed batsman followed up his century on debut with a classy 174 off 281 balls in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Though very little is worth toiling away for, on the Pakistan domestic circuit, the same is not true for Lahore-based Abid, whose international career finally blossomed as Pakistan returned to their homeland to play Test cricket once again. When he brought up his second Test hundred in only his match at the National Stadium in Karachi, it was greeted by the largest crowd this Test match has seen — perhaps the most adulation a Pakistan player has received in a home series in over a decade.

"The domestic cricket I've played has served me well, and it was all for this moment. Wherever I've gone, whichever region or department I played for gave me the confidence to play well today,” Abid said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

In 105 first-class matches, Abid plugged away, unnoticed by the Pakistani crowd, amassing 7116 runs with a highest score of 249 not out.

“In the 105 first-class matches I played before this game, all I was focused on was I had to take my chance whenever I was given one. I was intent on being positive, and that's always the way I look to play,” Abid added.

Courtesy of his 174 in the second and final Test against the Lankans, Pakistan are well on their way to winning the match and the series — with the first Test finishing as a draw.