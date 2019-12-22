My way is not always the right way, says Mark Boucher

Newly-appointed South Africa coach Mark Boucher said having different opinions in a team is beneficial and he is ready to take inputs from all players in the team. Boucher’s selection as the head coach came at the back of his tremendous coaching success with the Titans on the SA domestic circuit.

With Graeme Smith becoming the Director of Cricket in South Africa Cricket(CSA), Mark Boucher’s appointment as the head coach for the national side was Smith’s first move to reinforcing South African cricket. His selection was backed by his coaching credentials he established during his stint with the Titans, winning five major trophies with the franchise. Ahead of the start of the Test series against England, Boucher expressed his views on his openness to suggestion from players. He has echoed the voice of team spirit over hierarchy and individualism.

"My way is not always the right way. There were times in my career where I used to go out there and be quite aggressive and try and impose myself on team-mates and this is what I have learnt about diversity within a set-up. Sometimes you won't get the best out of the players if you are trying to get them to be like you. My biggest lesson is to let people be who they are and let them be natural. I played at my best when I was natural but my natural wasn't the same as AB's [de Villiers'] natural or JK's [Jacques Kallis'] natural. That's a big lesson I have learnt with regards to leading individuals," Boucher said after South Africa’s training session in Pretoria.

Boucher is joined by Jacques Kallis(batting consultant), Paul Harris (spin bowling consultant) and Charles Langeveldt (pace bowling consultant) in the team of support staff. Boucher said that different thoughts and opinion help in creating unity within the team.

"If you look at every team, they've got different characters and I want those different characters to come out because I think they add value to team unity," Boucher said. "The other thing is understanding that we don't know everything and there's certain players in there that have played a lot of Test cricket. Sometimes you've just got to be a man manager to them. Other individuals coming in maybe need a little bit more coaching and knowledge passed on to them to try and speed up the learning process," Boucher concluded,” Boucher added.