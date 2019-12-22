IPL 2020 Auction | Had some hope of getting picked but life moves on, admits Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who went unsold in the recently concluded IPL auction, has admitted that he did have hopes of getting picked but has stated that he has since moved on from the disappointment. The wicket-keeper batsman had a base price of 75 lakh but had no franchises who wanted him.

After initially pulling himself out of the IPL auction, Rahim, in a last-gasp move, re-registered himself on the final day, inciting curiosity amongst the fans, almost making everyone believe that the reason for him doing the same might be due to him having spoken to one of the franchises. And as the wicket-keeper's name went up on Thursday (December 19), expectations were aplenty with many anticipating multiple franchises to bid for him, but in an anti-climactic turn of events, there were no takers for the right-hander.

Reflecting on the disappointment of going unsold, Rahim has now admitted that he did initially have hope of getting picked, but revealed that he has since moved on from it and that his sole focus will now be to score runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"Things like this [being picked or snubbed in the IPL auction table] either happen or they don't but it doesn't bother me too much," Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I had some hope but it didn't happen. Life moves on. I have never taken it seriously. Now we are playing in BPL and I want to focus on it," he added.

The former Bangaldesh skipper also revealed that initially, he had no interest in putting up his name for the auction but then did so after receiving a request from the authorities. He further reaffirmed the fact that going unsold was not a big disappointment for him and revealed that he had no idea about what went on behind the scenes.

"To be honest, I didn't want to send my name at first because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there.

"But when they [IPL authorities] sent in the request, I thought there may be some chance this time. It did not happen but it is not in my control. It is not a big issue for me. I don't know a lot about it. I got to know from [media] about which franchises might be interested. I don't know anything other than that."