IND vs WI | This West Indies team has a happy dressing room culture, reveals Monty Desai

Newly-appointed West Indies batting coach Monty Desai has been very upbeat about the current West Indies cricket team and said that due to the happy dressing room culture of the team, the team is full of positivity and ready to learn from their mistakes with experience. After working with Rajasthan Royals and Afghanistan cricket team, Desai revealed his reason to join the West Indies team management.

"A few key factors were my immense respect for coach (Phil) Simmons, the wonderful and rich history of cricket culture here in the West Indies, and ultimately joining an organisation that I feel very passionate about and believe that I can contribute to in a positive and sustainable way. My contract is for two years, but if all goes well, I hope to be here until the next 50 overs World Cup at least," Desai told Sportstar.

With Kieron Pollard appointed recently as the white-ball captain of the West Indies, Desai highlighted on the strong leadership that is present in the dressing room. He also spoke about how the opinion of the staff is respected and the team has a unanimous voice in the end despite the difference in opinions sometimes. He revealed that the main focus of the team was to go step-by-step in building a squad that would compete to defend the title next year Down Under.

"This team seems to have a happy dressing room culture, excellent work ethic, and strong leadership. There is also a fantastic team voice, affording everyone the freedom to express themselves and still be respected: this goes for every player and staff member on the team," Desai asserted.

Although being the defending champions of the World T20 is a statement of intent, West Indies were a completely different side back then and now many new faces have come along. But Desai believes that under the able leadership of Pollard, there is a lot of talent in the West Indies cricket team as well as back in the Carribean that if nurtured properly, is capable of beating any team on a given day.

"As a team, we continuously challenge ourselves to enjoy being in the present and work on optimizing processes relentlessly with collective team goals in mind. We want to play a good brand of cricket consistently in all formats where as a team we want to be respected for our skill execution under pressure and efforts that we put into crucial moments of the game," he concluded.

Desai maintained that even though winning the T20 World Cup is one of the goals, the team is focusing on the bigger picture which is to build a strong foundation for years to come in order to try to help West Indies reach the heights that they reached back in their glory days.