IND vs WI | Coach Phil Simmons extremely happy with the West Indies bowling unit

West Indies coach Phil Simmons had all praises for the kind of efforts the pace bowlers have put in the ODI series versus India ahead of the series decider to be played at Cuttack. He was particularly happy with the way Sheldon Cottrell bowled and felt that he deservedly got a big IPL contract.

Ahead of their series decider at Cuttack, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons lauded the efforts of the bowling unit for the kind of success that they have had in the series against the mighty Indian batting line up in their own conditions. With the series leveled at 1-1, the bowling unit will need to fire one more time in order to help West Indies secure their first bilateral series win against Indian in 13 years. Simmons though believes that the team is focusing on the bigger picture and the bowling unit performing well in foreign conditions is a very positive sign for things that lie ahead.

"We are trying to build something and the match tomorrow does not influence the direction in which we are going. All the guys know even though we play our best, we might not win," Simmons spoke, reported Sportstar ahead of the final ODI at Cuttack.

Adapting to different conditions is something very difficult for the bowlers these days and Simmons is happy that his bowlers managed to do it and learn from their experiences. After bowling in sluggish conditions in Chennai, the Windies bowlers had to adapt to the starkly different conditions in Vishakapatnam where the bowlers had to put in efforts.

"It has been a great effort from them because it is a case of different environment, different pitches, you have to bowl differently," Simmons asserted.

One bowler in particular that stood out was Sheldon Cottrell and his ability to take wickets with the new ball and also bowl at the death did not go unnoticed in the IPL auction. Kings XI Punjab snapped up the left-arm pacer for a whopping INR 8.5 crores and Simmons believes that Cottrell deserves this huge break.

Definitely, it will be life-changing for anyone because he is getting a million dollars. I don’t think it is career-changing because he (Cottrell) knows where he is at with West Indies cricket in white ball cricket," he concluded.