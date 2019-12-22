ICC Women's T20I rankings | Three Indians each in Top 10 of batting and bowling rankings

While the Indian women's team hasn't played any games lately after their Windies tour, it hasn't impacted the rankings of the Indian players, with six of them - three batsmen and three bowlers - finding themselves in the top-10. Jemimah Rodrigues finds herself at the top of the pile, being the fourth rated batsman in the world, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur being the seventh and ninth-ranked players on the list.