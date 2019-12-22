ICC Women's T20I rankings | Three Indians each in Top 10 of batting and bowling rankings

Today at 2:08 PM
While the Indian women's team hasn't played any games lately after their Windies tour, it hasn't impacted the rankings of the Indian players, with six of them - three batsmen and three bowlers - finding themselves in the top-10. Jemimah Rodrigues finds herself at the top of the pile, being the fourth rated batsman in the world, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur being the seventh and ninth-ranked players on the list.
Among the bowlers, left-arm Indian spinner Radha Yadav was static at the second spot but compatriots Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav slipped a place each to the fifth and sixth positions. England's Sophie Ecclestone and opener Amy Jones attained career-high rankings after helping England blank Pakistan 3-0 in their series in Kuala Lumpur but Australia's Megan Schutt continued to lead the bowlers ranking.
While Australia continue to occupy the top position among the teams, India held on to the fourth position in the ICC Women's T20I team rankings. England and New Zealand are the second and third-placed teams in the world.
