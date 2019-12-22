DDCA offers vacant CAC position to Maninder Singh

The DDCA has approached former India international Maninder Singh to replace Sumit Narwal in the CAC, who is yet to give his consent for the same. Delhi’s performance has been dropping recently and the governing body has reacted by dropping two selectors and the entire junior selection committee.

The performance of the Delhi team has been steadily dropping across tournaments recently and it has resulted in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) springing into action. The state body has sacked two selectors along with the entire junior selection committee as they sacked Sumit Narwal from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The DDCA has approached former India international Maninder Singh to replace Narwal in the CAC, which currently has Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana as the only two members.

“Yes, I was contacted by the DDCA for a role in the CAC. I haven’t yet decided,” Maninder told Sportstar.

Delhi has had a horrible start to their Ranji Trophy campaign this season as they started off with a lose to Andhra Pradesh before conceding a first innings lead to Kerala. The Delhi stalwart stated that at the end of the day everything depends on the players and their performance.

“At the end of the day, it’s the players who have to go out there and perform. The CAC can only guide.”

Meanwhile, one of the senior selectors Chetanya Nanda said the selection committee is concerned about the quality of fast bowlers and are looking to groom youngsters as they strive to develop their bench strength.

“We definitely are worried about the talent in store. We need to have a pool of young fast bowlers who can regularly hit 140 clicks. It’s not sufficient that we have only one Navdeep Saini,” Nanda shared.