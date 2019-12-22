AUS vs NZ | New Zealand bowlers will waste their energy trying to bowl short at MCG, feels David Warner

David Warner advised the neighbours to give up their short ball ploy and rather try to use the assistance available at the MCG. The New Zealand pacers were very successful with the short ball in Perth which drew errors from most of the Aussie batsmen although they lost the series opener by 296 runs.

"If they're talking about it being a green wicket and they bowl short, then you are probably wasting it aren't you?" Cricbuzz quoted Warner who also added that the Australian batters would be ready for what seems like a likely plan by the Kiwis anyway.

"For us it's just another game and if Wags (Kiwi paceman Neil Wagner) does what he does normally, then we just have to play it accordingly."

New Zealand tearaways Trent Boult and Neil Wagner who are well known for their ability to trouble the batsmen with their fiery pace adhered to their plan of peppering the hosts with short balls on a bouncy pitch at Perth. The ploy worked effectively as Wagner, in particular, foxed most of the Aussie batsmen including the inform Steven Smith.

"For us it's usually ducking a ball at 150km/h. It is a little bit awkward with the height he (Wagner) comes from," he added. "It's at a pace where you think you genuinely can play at it, then you've got enough time to get out of the way.

However, Warner believes if Australian batsmen rein in on their temptation and reduce the risk, the short balls would allow them to take easy runs.

"With the field they set, you can play the percentages. It's very difficult to try and score. You can score if it's in the right line. From a left-hander's point of view coming around the wicket, you've got so many catchers but you've got no power to get onto the ball from this sort of angle.

"It's just a matter of biding your time and if one comes off your hip you can try and rotate it. You've got to have in the back of your mind what the game plan is," the southpaw concluded.