AUS vs NZ | Looking forward to see 'hungry' James Pattinson bowl well in Boxing Day Test, states Justin Langer

Justin Langer, while hailing Pattinson's hunger for wickets, has confirmed the Victorian as Hazlewood’s replacement for the Boxing Day Test. Coming off a massive victory, Langer believes that New Zealand will fight back harder in the remaining matches of the series on relatively flatter pitches.

While Australia tamed New Zealand in a comprehensive fashion in Perth, losing an in-form Josh Hazlewood might pose some trouble for them. Hazlewood limped off in the first Test match in Perth due to a hamstring niggle, which has ruled him out of the second encounter of the series.

While Peter Siddle’s inclusion in the 13-man squad named for the second Test match raised some eyebrows, Aussie head coach Justin Langer made it quite clear that James Pattinson will be replacing Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test. The last time New Zealand faced Pattinson in Australia, the pacer, who made his Test debut in 2011, scalped 14 wickets in two matches, averaging 14.00. He accounted for Ross Taylor three times in four appearances then.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is his home ground as well," Langer told 6PR on Saturday (December 22). "James Pattinson was 12th man in the last game and I hope what I have shown in the last 18 months is that we have been really consistent in our selection. He's been unlucky, he only played a couple of Tests in the Ashes and he is so hungry like Mitchell Starc. The way he has come back from playing (two) Tests in the Ashes has just been brilliant."

After their 296-run comprehensive win in Perth, Langer believes that the relatively flatter pitches at MCG and SCG will assist the Kiwis who will be looking to fight back after the early setback.

"I thought we would have the best of the conditions in Perth because the bouncier wickets are quite foreign to the New Zealanders," he said. "They will come more into their own at the MCG and SCG I think.

"While we played great cricket in the first Test, we know we are going to have to be really on top of it to beat the second-best team in the world. If we can do that, then we are certainly moving in the right direction."