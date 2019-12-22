AUS vs NZ | Jeet Raval axed for Boxing Day Test; Tom Blundell to open

New Zealand have swung the axe on opener Jeet Raval for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which will commence from December 26, replacing him with 29-year-old Tom Blundell at the top of the order. Blundell was originally picked in the squad as a backup wicket-keeper, but Raval's forgettable showing in the Perth Test, where he posted scores of 1 and 1 and looked like a dead duck against Starc has forced the Kiwi selectors to think out of the box and hand an opportunity to Blundell up top.