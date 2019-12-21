Twitter reacts to ‘Air Jordan’s’ stupendous dive to fly and dismiss Dan Christian

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a contender for catch of the Aussie season, and perhaps even the whole year, and it has come from none other than Chris Jordan. In an outrageous display of athleticism, the English all-rounder flew mid-air, diving full-stretch, to grasp one out of thin air.

Be it nailing nerve-wracking yorkers at the death or smashing bowlers all over the park with the bat or displaying mind-boggling athleticism on the field, England’s Chris Jordan is an all-round package that never ceases to amaze and this is one of the very reasons why he’s considered to be one of the hottest T20 prospects in the world. On Thursday, the 31-year-old was by snapped up by Kings XI Punjab for a fee of 3 crore and after what he did today, you bet that Anil Kumble & Co would be rejoicing over their decision to get their man on board.

Jordan put on quite a show at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, and the first of his two outrageous acts came on the fourth ball of the 16th over. After Beau Webster swatted a Mitchell Marsh off-cutter to long on, with the ball looking certain to go past the boundary line, Jordan displayed some outrageous footballing skills, flicking the ball with his foot towards the palm of the fielder who was converging in, Liam Livingstone, to stop a certain boundary. This fancy move brought about cheers from the crowd, but little did they know the best was yet to come.

With 36 runs needed off 14 balls and with Dan Christian on strike, the Renegades were desperately hoping for the Australian to clear the boundary to stay alive in the contest. And as leggie Fawad Ahmed tossed one up towards leg-stump, Christian’s eyes lit up and the latter went for a powerful lofted drive towards long-on, which looked like it was either going to clear the boundary rope or pierce the gap between the two boundary riders at long-on and deep mid-wicket.

But just when it looked like the ball was going to evade Jordan, who was running at full speed, at long-on, the Englishman thrust himself up and put in an outrageous full-stretch dive to his right to get two hands to the ball and catch it. The incredible effort from Jordan left everyone at the Optus Stadium, including Jordan himself, stunned, as Perth erupted in disbelief realizing what their overseas recruit had just done. Slow-motion replays showed that Jordan’s body was indeed completely vertical when he dived, making the effort all the more impressive.

Look no further, this, right here, from ‘AIR JORDAN’, is your BBL catch of the season. What a catch this was!

And the mad lad did this too! :O

