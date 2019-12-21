Pat Cummins the best quick going around, says Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn who is currently in Australia for his Big Bash League stint with Melbourne Stars is sidelined due to a side strain. He took to twitter to answer plenty of questions thrown at him by his fans. On a question about who is his favourite quick amongst the current lot, Steyn said, “Pat Cummins, he can buy all the drinks.”

Pat Cummins got the highest bid in IPL 2020 auction. He was sold for INR 15.5crores to Kolkata Knight Riders. Cummins also had a difficult time with injury at the beginning of his international career and had to grind on the domestic circuit for four long years after he lost his place due to stress fracture in his back in 2011. He came back into the Australian side in 2015 and has been a force to reckon for their pace battery.