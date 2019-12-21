NCA is the first and final point for Indian cricketers, affirms Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly proclaimed the fact that every Indian cricketer recovering from injury has to take shelter at the NCA for fitness tests and recovery procedure. Jasprit Bumrah was refused fitness test by NCA as the former opted to consult his own specialists over the rehab at the Academy.

It was reported on Friday that Bumrah, who suffered a stress fracture in his lower back and has been sidelined for the injury for the last three months, was refused NCA for the fitness test. Bumrah had consulted his personal specialists in the United Kingdom over NCA physio and recovery specialists. According to the sources, it miffed Dravid and his team is unsure of the bowler’s recovery procedure and current fitness status.

On Friday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly affirmed that every injured Indian cricketer has to go through the rehab procedure at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and also get a green signal from its fitness test before being available for selection.

“NCA has to be the first and final point for international cricketers... It's a place for Indian cricketers. We will try and make the process comfortable and logistically easier," the BCCI president asserted on Friday.

Bumrah missed out on the last three home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. Bumrah is currently training under the supervision of his personal trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam and is currently on his way back to regain fully recovered state. He was seen bowling in the nets as well before the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Ganguly clarified that the BCCI was unaware of the issue and he assured to have a talk with Dravid to clear the air of confusion.

"I've read reports about the fitness test issue this morning. I am not aware what exactly happened, but I will speak to Rahul regarding this," Ganguly said.

The former India skipper claimed to discuss on the NCA physio’s travelling to meet Bumrah and getting the things done smoothly.

"I understand that these players travel throughout the year and tend to avoid moving out of their home town during breaks. We will try and see whether NCA physios can go and help Jasprit in Mumbai. We will keep the monitoring under NCA," Ganguly assured.

Ganguly informed that the BCCI is planning to extend Dravid's role. "I have spoken to Rahul about extending his role. It's only been a few months for him at the NCA and with someone like Rahul at the helm, you expect perfection and commitment. I have spoken to the office-bearers too and it should be decided in a week's time. The idea is to have the best possible people at the NCA," Ganguly expressed.