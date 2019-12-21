KSCA bars Sudhindra Shinde from all cricketing activities

Karnataka State Cricket Association president Roger Binny has confirmed that managing committee member Sudhindra P Shinde has been barred from all cricketing activities. The development comes two weeks after Shinde was arrested for his alleged involvement in the T20 league corruption scandals.

For the first time since the news of betting and match-fixing allegations against the Karnataka Premier League broke out, the state association has released a statement naming the players and others involved. Players CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi, Viswanathan M, Nishant Shekhawat along with coach Vinoo Prasad have been suspended and prohibited from any cricketing activity organised by the KSCA. Punishment was also doled to Bhavesh Gulecha for not keeping the KSCA authorities informed of illegal approaches made to him. Shinde, who was taken into custody for questioning two weeks ago, has been given the same punishment.

"Sudhindra P Shinde had been arrested and questioned by the investigating authorities regarding his alleged involvement in the KPL related activities prior to his becoming a managing committee member. Mr Shinde has been asked not to attend any meetings as a managing committee member nor participate in any cricket-related activities organised by the KSCA,” Binny said, reported Cricbuzz.

Belagavi Panthers owner Asfak Ali Thara, who was among the first to be arrested, was suspended by the association, while also being warned that the franchise itself would be terminated should he be convicted. Meanwhile, Bellary Tuskers co-owner Arvind Reddy, who was called in for questioning on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), has been blacklisted by the association.

"The decisions taken by the KSCA regarding the players and others will be reconsidered only after the investigation is complete. In case any of them is found guilty, appropriate and stringent action will be taken immediately. The KSCA would like to take this opportunity to assure all its cricketing fans and all other stakeholders in cricket that it will continue to do everything possible to ensure that cricket will remain fair and transparent," Binny added.