IPL Auction 2020 | Opportunity to pick MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming’s brains, hopes Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran, after having a reasonable successful last season with Kings XI Punjab , was released by the franchise. Without a surprise to anyone in the auction room, the 21-year-old was involved in an intense bidding war between Chebbai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals and was finally picked by CSK for Rs. 5.5 crore.

Expressing his happiness for being part of the new franchise, Curran expressed his stay under CSK skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming would be a real opportunity for him to learn.

"Can't wait to come to Chennai and meet all my new teammates, playing under MS Dhoni our captain and our coach Stephen Fleming. It's obviously going to be a great opportunity for me to pick their brains and, hopefully, we can bring the trophy home to Chennai," Curran said in a video uploaded by his new franchise.

"Super excited to be joining the Chennai Super Kings for next season of IPL. A massive thank you to the coach, management staff. Just want to say I can't wait to play in front of the home fans in Chennai. I felt some amazing things, I was lucky enough to play last year against Chennai, and to play in front of the home fans this year is going to be really special. Hopefully, we can put in some great performances for the fans," he signed off.