IPL 2020 | Happy with players that we have selected, reveals Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is happy with the work of the franchise owners and support staff at the just-concluded IPL auction in picking up well-valued players for the upcoming season. RCB went with just 21 players in the auction and picked up 8 players amongst whom 6 are foreigners.

RCB picked up eight players in total amongst whom there are six foreign players and one local youngster. RCB, being reputed as a batting heavy side with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, went tactically to pick up specialist bowlers like Kane Richardson and Dayle Steyn. They also raised their bid for all-rounders like Chris Morris and Isuru Udana to keep the balance of the team in place.

Virat Kohli expressed his happiness with the new set of recruits as he believes with the inclusion of the new payers, the side looks pretty much balanced and they will be up in the race for the IPL title next year.

"I am very happy with the players that we have selected and really looking forward to the new season. We've had a lot of discussions on the structure and balance of the team and this looks like a good start for us. I believe it all comes down to every individual to give out their best performance during the league and to enjoy the best form of cricket by playing bold,” Kohli said on the new recruits, reported PTI.

RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala echoed the skipper’s sentiments and said, "In preparation to the upcoming season we wanted a balanced squad that embodies the philosophy of RCB, a bold and fearless attitude to project the best cricket in the tournament. I am glad that we have managed to assemble a team of some of the strongest T20 players and with the guidance of Mike (Hesson), Simon (Katich) and other coaching staffs, today we have a very good set of combinations that drives the RCB proposition for a great season."

Mike Hesson, the RCB coach for the season, said that the idea was to pick players who would fit the box keeping an eye on the retained players. "Our plan going into the auction was to look at players that will combine and well with the retained squad. We want a squad that has balance and can adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went.”

RCB bought two Indian players, Shahbaz Ahmad, who plays for Bengal on the domestic circuit and local youngster, Pavan Deshpande.