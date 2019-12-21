IND vs WI | Ready to play wherever team demands, admits Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who has made his comeback to the national team at his preferred No.4 slot admitted that he was ready to play as per the team demands. Further, Iyer shared his cricketing past where he was flamboyant before making his debut for the Indian team and since then has batted responsibly.

Shreyas Iyer has made the No.4 position his own in the current setup of the Indian national team. Following a two-year hiatus, the management showed their faith on the Mumbaikar and he did not disappoint the team. In the comeback series against the Windies, the right-hander scored 136 runs in two innings, before he piled up 126 in the home series against the same opposition.

In the two ODIs in the ongoing series, he has scored a 70 and 53 in Chennai and Vishakapatnam solidifying his position in the middle order for the national team. Ahead of the game, Iyer revealed that he is capable of playing both singles and scoring boundaries at ease. According to Iyer, the understanding of the game has come over the years.

"I think that comes with maturity and responsibility. I was flamboyant earlier when in first-class cricket. But lately, I have realized that you have to take maturity to another stage, do what the team demands. Last game we needed to keep the scoreboard ticking and similarly I am ready to play as per the team's demands,” he said, reported Republic.

Apart from his batting ability, Iyer also brings in dynamic fielding for the national team displayed by the athletic run-out that he got in the second game. Chasing the delivery, Iyer put in a full-length dive before unleashing a bolter to Jadeja who did the rest. Further, Iyer was utilised by the Indian team at No.5 during his previous stint owing to his flexibility in the batting order.

"The previous ODIs I batted at number five. I'm flexible batting at any position and I play according to the team's demands. I can play in both flows - play strokes and take singles, I know my game really well," he concluded.