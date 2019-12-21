BBL 2019-20 | Scorchers vs Renegades Evaluation Chart - Air Jordan steals Marsh brothers’ thunder to fire Scorchers home

It was Orange Delight at the Optus Stadium in Perth as the home side, led by Mitchell Marsh, outclassed the Renegades to register their first win of the season. The Marsh brothers - Mitchell and Shaun - put on quite a show, both scoring fifties, but their Thunder was stolen by 'Air Jordan'.

Match Review

Having lost their respective first games of the season, both teams were looking to start the day off on a bright note on an extremely hot and humid afternoon in Perth. Batting first, the home side lost their wicket-keeper Josh Inglish after a quick cameo but were carried forward by the duo of Cameron Bancroft and Ashton Turner, who put on a valiant 64-run stand. And when RCB’s latest recruit, Kane Richardson, sent both Turner and Bancroft back to the hut, it looked like the home team was headed to a 160-ish score, but skipper Mitchell Marsh set the stage on fire, scoring a 22-ball 56, to propel Perth’s score to 196.

In response, pocket rocket Sam Harper and skipper Aaron Finch got the Renegades off to an absolute flyer, with the Reds racing off to 43 runs off just 4 overs. However, the visitors were dealt a body blow when they lost both the openers in the last 2 overs of the powerplay. But from there, it was the turn of the other Marsh brother, Shaun, and Beau ‘The Webster’ to sail the ship forward for the Renegades, as the duo put on a 92-run stand to get the visitors within striking distance of the target. However, a double strike from leggie Fawad Ahmed ended all hopes for the Finch-led Renegades, as Webster’s unbeaten 67 was not enough for them to cross the line.

Turning Point

The Renegades were behind the eight-ball from the very moment they lost their skipper Aaron Finch. They were flying high at 43-0 off 4 overs till he was at his crease and post his dismissal, they just added 47 runs off the 8 overs that followed. Yes, Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster did a commendable job of taking it to the last 5 overs, but in retrospect, the Renegades lost control the moment their skipper walked back to the pavilion.

Highs and Lows

6 6 0 6 6 2 6 - Just when the Scorchers’ innings looked like it was headed to a dull finish, Mitch Marsh DID THIS! When he put a base crore of 2 cr in the auction, we all thought he was being over-ambitious, weren’t we? Well, joke is on us. After all, irrespective of which country he’s playing in, it looks like Mitch loves making the Orange Army happy.

The Renegades completely gave up after Shaun Marsh’s dismissal and at a time when you’re expecting the chasing team to go hammer and tongs, it’s kind of disappointing to instead see them scraping for tight singles. The Scorchers bowlers were on the money no doubt, but the Renegades’ loss of self-belief after Marsh’s dismissal was an absolute bummer.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - Scorchers (7.5/10) & Renegades (8/10)

The Australian Inglis (pun intended) got his team off to a flyer for the second time in as many matches, but the real test for Perth was always going to be how they fared post his dismissal. Long story short, they rectified all their mistakes from their last game and the intent and urgency Bancroft showed from his very first ball were impressive. They took a liking to Richard ‘weird action’ Gleeson and amassed 50 runs in the powerplay for the loss of just one wicket.

The Renegades were living the dream for 24 balls, with both Finch and Harper smacking the Scorchers bowlers all over the Optus stadium. At that point of time, they looked like they were headed for a perfect 10, but unfortunately, cricket does not work that way and tragically, they lost both their openers in the last 12 balls of the powerplay. Nevertheless, their intent was unquestionable and 55/2 off 6 overs chasing 197 is actually pretty impressive.

Death Bowling: - Renegades (3/10) & Scorchers (9/10)

At the end of the 16th over, the Renegades looked like they were going to restrict Perth for a 175-180 ish score but then Mitchell Marsh happened. Their lines and lengths were all over the place and Gurney and Gleeson, two bowlers who take great pride in their variations at the death, were absolutely smashed to smithereens by the Scorchers skipper. They got tonked for 6 sixes between overs 16 to 20. Kane Richardson did well to pull things back slightly but conceding 58 runs off the last 5 overs was pretty poor from the Renegades’ part.

With 65 needed off the last 5 overs and with two set batsmen - Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster - at the crease, the game was still hanging in the balance. But from Jhye Richardson to Fawad Ahmed to Chris Jordan, every single bowler held their nerve and eventually, they strangled the Renegades batsmen to death. Length deliveries were few and far between and the perfect blend of bouncers, cutters and yorkers dished out by the bowlers made it impossible for the Renegades batsmen to get away.

Ground Fielding and Catching: - Renegades (8.5/10) & Scorchers (6.5/10)

Not only did the Renegades take every chance that came their way, but their fielders were also extremely proactive on the field, saving plenty of runs. In fact, both Mitch Marsh and Ashton Turner were greeted by the bowlers with juicy half-volleys early on in their innings but were not allowed to get away thanks to some exceptional ground-fielding. If anything, skipper Aaron Finch set the tone from the word go.

It was a pretty meh performance from the Scorchers on the field. Ground-fielding wise, they did almost everything right, with Chris Jordan even coming up with a fancy stop at long off showcasing his football skills. But catching wise, they were disappointing, with Liam Livingstone putting down a dolly off Joel Paris’ bowling. Actually, scratch that, as I type this, AIR JORDAN just came up with perhaps the catch of the season. An outrageous dive to dismiss Dan Christian. I wanted to give them a 5/10, but I’m increasing it to 6.5 just for this catch. CJ, you superstar!

The Showstopper - Chris Jordan

Oh what a rockstar Chris Jordan is. Only he can outdo both the Marsh brothers (who scored fifties btw) in Perth through his sheer flamboyance. First, he transformed into Messi to save a boundary for his team, then, he completely took the spectators’ breath away with an outrageous full-stretched dive to dismiss Dan Christian. That was jaw-dropping, to say the least. Pat yourselves on the back, Kings XI Punjab. You’ve hit jackpot.

Spectator Rating Meter - Great

To be honest, the match did start off really dull, but slowly picked up pace as the game progressed and by the end of the 40th over, it provided the spectators with some great bowling, exceptional hitting and some jaw-dropping fielding (from Jordan, of course).