Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket owing to anxiety issues

Madhya Pradesh batsman Aryaman Birla has revealed his decision of taking a sabbatical from cricket owing to the anxiety-related issues that he has had in the recent past. Birla becomes the third cricketer after Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson to take a break from the game owing to mental health.

After having initially known as the son of India’s top industrialist Mangalam Birla, Aryaman made his way through the ranks in the Madhya Pradesh cricket team before being bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL Auction. The last time he played for his stateside was in January, after making his senior debut at 20-years. Following the long season, the batsman has come out and said that mental health would be his first priority, joining Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddison taking a break from the game.

"I felt trapped. I've pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I fee the need to put my mental health and well-being above all else. And so, I've decided to take an undefined sabbatical from cricket. This lovely sport is an integral part of my life and I hope to be back on the field when the time is right," Aryaman wrote.

Further, he did not get an opportunity to showcase his talent in the cash-rich league, spending all his time at the Royals on the bench.

"We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings,” he added.

In the nine First-Class games that he has played, Aryaman has scored 414 runs, including a match-saving century against Bengal at the Eden Gardens. Aryaman went on to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association for their support and faith that they have shown on the youngster.

"I would like to sincerely thank the MPCA and everyone who has been a part of this beautiful journey so far. I'd also like to express my gratitude to all those who have understood me and supported me in this quest of self-analysis. This phase has been difficult but it has also helped me realize who my real friends and well-wishers are," he concluded.