Will talk to Rahul Dravid regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery, confirms Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he will talk to National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid and find out the exact details regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery. Recently, the NCA refused to conduct Bumrah's fitness test after the pace bowler’s stress fracture injury.

Since returning from a scintillating tour of West Indies, Bumrah has been forced to watch his colleagues from beyond the pitch as he travelled to the UK to consult specialists regarding his injury. But earlier this week, the 26-year-old made a giant stride in his recovery process when he bowled in the nets during India’s second match against the Windies.

However, media reports claim that India’s No.1 fast bowler will not be able to undergo the mandatory fitness tests at the academy in Bangalore for a number of reasons. It is understood that Bumrah had initially conveyed to the team management that he was not keen on going to the NCA for rehab, while the academy itself refused to conduct the fitness tests as he had been consulting his own specialists until now.

"I will find out what exactly is the reason. NCA has to be first and final point of every international cricketer. It's just been a couple of months since I have taken over. I will speak to Rahul (Dravid). I met him a few times. We will understand the problem and solve it," Ganguly told IANS on Friday.

"From outside, and who has not seen this very closely, Bumrah has been injured for a while. I was not part of the system while he was sent. But if you ask me, NCA is a place for Indian cricketers. Everything has to go through the NCA so we will find out," Ganguly added.