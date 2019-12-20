Watch | Qais Ahmed celebrates his four-wicket haul with a backflip

Qais Ahmed kicked off his second season of the BBL with a bang as he scalped 4 wickets against the Sydney Sixers and celebrated it with his trademark backflip celebration. He dismissed Tom Curran with a peach of a delivery to scalp his second wicket of the match and celebrated it with a backflip.

Afghanistan has gifted cricket yet another prodigy as Qais Ahmed is travelling around the world showcasing his talent in various T20 leagues. Ahmed has 48 wickets to his name in 36 matches in such leagues this year with an impressive economy of 6.81.

An emerging player, who has played only one Test match for Afghanistan yet, Qais kicked off his second season of the Big Bash League in style as he rescued the low scoring encounter for the Hobart Hurricanes. He scalped four wickets in the opening match of the Hurricanes against Sydney Sixers at the SCG and graced the occasion with his trademark backflip celebration.

The teenager produced a moment of magic on the first ball of the 10th over in the match as he castled Tom Curran with a peach of a delivery. What was a dream delivery for every leg spinner, Qais cleaned off Curran by uprooting his off stump and celebrated his second wicket of the day with a backflip.

Qais then got Sean Abbott stumped for a golden duck on the very next delivery before completing his four-wicket haul with a rank turner on the fourth ball of the over which sent Ben Dwarshuis packing. The young Afghan was adjudged as the player of the match for his figures of 4/12.

Watch the video here:

He's done it! Qais Ahmad has flipped and it's as brilliant as we could have ever expected 😍😍😍 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/srb1dy1jzh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019