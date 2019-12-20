SA vs ENG | Temba Bavuma ruled out of 1st Test with side strain

Having already named a young squad — with as many as six uncapped players — to welcome England, Bavuma’s absence will be a major loss for the Proteas. However, it may open the door for a maiden Test appearance for right-handed batsman Rassie van der Dussen, whose exploits in the white-ball game has impressed one and all. The national board maintains that Bavuma will remain a part of the squad, with the goal of recovering from the Grade 1 strain within seven to 10 days.