SA vs ENG | Temba Bavuma ruled out of 1st Test with side strain
Today at 1:14 PM
South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first of four Tests against England with a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain. Cricket South Africa confirmed that a decision on his replacement will be taken only after the ‘A’ team and CSA franchise four-day matches over the weekend.
Having already named a young squad — with as many as six uncapped players — to welcome England, Bavuma’s absence will be a major loss for the Proteas. However, it may open the door for a maiden Test appearance for right-handed batsman Rassie van der Dussen, whose exploits in the white-ball game has impressed one and all. The national board maintains that Bavuma will remain a part of the squad, with the goal of recovering from the Grade 1 strain within seven to 10 days.
"Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain. A scan done yesterday confirmed a Grade 1 strain of one of the hip flexor muscles. Temba will commence his rehabilitation program with a goal of returning to play in 7 to 10 days' time," CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said, reported Cricbuzz.
The first of the four Tests against England gets underway at Centurion on Boxing Day.
