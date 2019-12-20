Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Glad that I was able to convert 100 into 200, reveals Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was glad in having been able to convert his century into a double-hundred versus Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game. After being banned for a doping violation, Shaw promised everyone on his birthday that he would come back stronger with a 2.0 version and he lived up to what he said.

On his 20th Birthday on 9th November, Prithvi Shaw took to Twitter and promised everyone that there would be a 'Prithvi Shaw 2.0' when he would make his comeback and he lived up to his Tweet as he scored a double-century off just 179 balls against Baroda in Baroda in the Ranji Trophy opening round for Mumbai. One of the most scintillating knocks of Shaw, the one thing that stood out was his hunger to churn out more runs even after scoring a hundred. He played no rash shots after reaching his century and it was as if he had started a new innings, playing patiently to reach to a well-made maiden double century in first class cricket.

“Everyone knows that I had a lot of things in my mind, which I had to beat. I was hungry for runs for the last three months (when he was banned). A lot of people supported me (in this time),” Shaw told TOI.

“The good thing was that I managed to continue even after getting my hundred. I didn’t feel that I need to just slog once I completed my century. I was a bit slow between 100 to 150, because I wanted to build my innings, and play a big knock."

Shaw's double-century was the icing on the cake as Mumbai managed to hand Baroda an innings defeat on their own home ground which is a remarkable feat.

“I felt great. It came at the right time. I used to get out a lot of times between 100 and 150, which a lot of people have pointed out. I too felt that they weren’t wrong. So, it was a very good thing for me that I converted my hundred into a double hundred,” Shaw revealed.

Shaw also was pretty expressive about how he spent his time during his ban and he believes that although he did not wish for the ban, the small period away from cricket just made him realize how badly he needs cricket and has made him mentally stronger.

“A lot of people want me to make big scores. I know what I went through in that (enforced) break. Every day without cricket was like a year for me. So, it was nice to bring that thing out,” he stated.

“You can’t say that I wasted my ban period. I utilised that time for training. Somewhere in my mind, I was keen to get back to my best form as soon as I returned from my ban."