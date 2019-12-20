KPL | CCB probe KSCA secretary Santosh Menon's house

Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Secretary Santosh Menon's Sadashivnagar residence was searched by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection to his alleged involvement in KPL spot-fixing and betting scandal. Many players and officials are being questioned in order to find the truth.
KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon's Sadashivnagar residence was searched by the CCB to check his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Premier League spot-fixing and betting scandal. Sandeep Patil who is the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) revealed that Menon's name came out during the probe and the police then acquired a search warrant to check his residence.
"We have seized his laptop and mobile phone and have sent them to the cyber wing for analysis. We have summoned Santosh on Friday," Patil said.
DCP Kuldeep Kumar Jain headed a group of Police officers that carried out the search in the house and have gathered documents and pieces of evidence that will undergo further checking and investigation.
"We will take appropriate action based on the outcome of our investigation," an officer said.
"CCB authorities visited the residence of Santosh with a search warrant. Later, they sought information from him regarding some aspects of KPL. He (Santosh) has assured them full cooperation," KSCA president Roger M Binny confirmed in a press release.
"During the past few weeks, insensitive and factually incorrect reports, in a section of media, have left many players/match officials, who have toiled hard to bring laurels," he added.
Binny further stated that the KSCA have been keen on providing transparency in cricket and will look to provide full co-operation to the CCB in any kind of help that they require.
