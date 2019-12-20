IPL Auction 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karthik Tyagi for the future, admits Manoj Badale

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale following the IPL Auctions admitted that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi were bought as a future prospect for the franchise. Further, he felt a little sad for the youngsters who have been put under pressure following the big buck signing in the Auctions.

Rajasthan Royals, as a franchise have always known to be home to some of the fine talents in the domestic circuit, be it Ravindra Jadeja or Yusuf Pathan in the past. They did not step back on their talent search, buying both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi for big money.

While both of them have not yet made their mark in the T20 format, even domestically, their records in the List A format was enough to convince Badale and co to go ahead and make a big for the youngsters.

The Royals fetched the Indian youngsters Jaiswal and Tyagi for 2.4 crores and 1.3 crores respectively. However, the price was inflated due to interest shown by multiple franchises sitting across the tables. For Jaiswal, Mumbai Indians got into a bidding war with the Royals before they pulled the plug on the left-hander. On the other hand, Punjab too had identified and shortlisted Tyagi in their buy, before Rajasthan snapped the youngster.

“I think with Jaiswal and even Tyagi, they are players who we think can play a very important role for Royals over the next 4-5 years,” Badale said.

“There is a lot of money in the room spent on very small number of players, therefore the inflated prices. But I think that’s quite tough for young players, it’s probably nice for their families.”

However, the Royals co-owner was also highly critical of the damages that the money could do to a player’s career. Further, he assured that the players would be mainstays for the team even after the 2020 IPL Auctions.

“But it’s tough for them in terms of the pressure, so you have to be clear with them. That it is a three to four-year journey that you want to take them on,” he concluded.