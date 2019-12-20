IPL Auction 2020 | We are certain Glenn Maxwell will do well for us, says Satish Menon

Today at 12:54 PM
Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon is confident that their most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 Auction, Glenn Maxwell, will do well for the franchise. The Australian all-rounder, who had a base price of Rs. 2 crore, was bought for a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
Having taken a short break from cricket due to mental health issues, Aussie T20 giant Maxwell is back on the scene. But given his recent form in white-ball cricket, the Aussie national selectors were unwilling to bet on him for the tour of India in January. However, the Punjab-based franchise showed no hesitation in going to great lengths to ensure that the 31-year-old will play for them come April.
"Mental issues are things which come and go... we are very sure he will do well for us. With the World Cup (T20) next October, it's (IPL) a good platform for Maxwell," Menon said, reported TOI.
"He (Maxwell) was always on our radar. The middle-order was a bit of a concern. He had been with us (in the past), so he knows the set-up well," Menon added.
Head coach Anil Kumble also expressed hopes for a great show from Maxwell, who will be returning to the IPL after opting out this year.
