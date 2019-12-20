IPL Auction 2020 | Shreyas Iyer has done wonders for Delhi Capitals, to remain captain, reveals Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has backed Shreyas Iyer as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, the franchise made sure that Iyer had the support of enough experience around him with the signings of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

A couple of months ago, as the Kings XI Punjab traded out their captain Ravichandran Ashwin, the speculations of the veteran spinner taking up the captaincy of the Delhi Capitals had started to make the rounds. However, the Delhi Capitals management has no such intentions as their last season’s captain Shreyas Iyer, however young, has made a huge positive difference in the team’s results. Under the 25-year-old, Delhi jumped from the last position in the 2018 edition to the third spot last year. And hence, Jindal has confirmed that Iyer has kept his captaincy.

“We went from being at eighth place to coming third last year. He has done a wonderful job for the team. He has also cemented his place in the Indian side. We don’t need to tinker with the formula,” Jindal said after the auction.

However, the owner did acknowledge that young Iyer will benefit from the experience of Ashwin and Rahane in the side. “Rahane and Ashwin on the side are great. Iyer will benefit from the experience in the side,” he said.

Delhi fared well at the IPL auction with the early signings of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes at their base price and Jindal is confident that Woakes will add value to the side, especially as a replacement for Trent Boult. While Pat Cummins was beyond their budget Woakes’ signing turned out to be a good bargain.

“When we decided to release (Trent) Boult, the thought process was that.. if you look at his strengths, he’s very good with the new ball. We were only going to add someone for the death overs. Rabada left and we suffered. Our strategy was to bring in a death bowler. Pat Cummins or Woakes. Pat went above our budget. We’re happy with Woakes,” Jindal said.