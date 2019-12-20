IPL Auction 2020 | Pleasantly surprised to get Jason Roy and Chris Woakes for base price, asserts Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said, on Thursday, that the signings of England internationals Jason Roy and Chris Woakes for their base price -of Rs 1.5 crore each- came as a pleasant surprise. Jindal also reckons their most expensive buy, Shimron Hetmyer, will provide the X-factor in 2020.

It was a good day for the Delhi-based franchise in the player auction in Mumbai as Jindal and Co. managed to land a host of international stars at relatively cheap prices. Head coach Ricky Ponting and his assistant Mohammad Kaif is sure to be satisfied with the array of batsmen available at their disposal, including the exciting Australian youngster Alex Carey.

While Delhi bagged the World Cup-winning duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes at their base prices, Hetmyer and Carey cost them Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 2.4 crore respectively.

“We were pleasantly surprised to get Chris Woakes and Jason Roy for Rs 1.5 crores each, and then getting a player like Shimron Hetmyer was the icing on the cake. We also managed to get Alex Carey, who is a really exciting prospect for us,” Jindal told PTI.

“With Roy, the good part was that he has played for Delhi before, and we felt that he has really developed in the last couple of years, and along with Hetmyer, he could be the x-factor for us at the top of the order,” Jindal added.