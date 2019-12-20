IPL Auction 2020 | Dinesh Karthik to ‘definitely’ continue as captain of KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has used the word ‘definitely’ to confirm that Dinesh Karthik will remain as captain of the side for next season. At the grand auction, the KKR franchise turned out to pull off some really interesting buys, of which Eoin Morgan was a big one.

England’s World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, was bought for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL auction for the thirteenth edition. While Morgan solves the middle order issues of the side, his experience and captaincy bring in a lot on the table. But the KKR already have a captain in Dinesh Karthik and according to McCullum, they are not looking beyond him for the next season.

McCullum heaped praise on Morgan but rubbished all speculations of Morgan taking over as skipper. The KKR side also roped in Pat Cummins, for a whopping 15.50 crores in what became the highest ever overseas bid in the IPL history.

“He [Karthik] will definitely be our captain. We are trying to provide as much experience around,” McCullum revealed.

Further, McCullum ensured that signing Morgan was a well-thought decision from the franchise, with the Englishman bringing invaluable experience in the middle order for the Knight Riders.

“He will fill that really important No. 4 batting position for us. He is going to be a fine asset coming back to Kolkata. We are really pleased to get him. He’s in the form of his life. He’ll be a fine asset coming back to Kolkata, and also Pat Cummins.”

Morgan had represented the KKR side across three seasons during 2011-13 and has recently captained the Delhi Bulls franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He amassed 175 runs in just six matches at a strike rate of 186.