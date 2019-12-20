IPL 2020 | Price tag of 6.75 crores won't be added pressure, reckons Piyush Chawla

Having been snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 crores, Piyush Chawla still believes that the price tag will not be an added pressure on him. The leg-spinner has loads of IPL experience having already played for Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders in previous seasons.

Often mocked for the number of old players in their squad, the Chennai Super Kings added another senior player in the form of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The 30-year-old leggie was bought by CSK for INR 6.75 crores and was welcomed in a rather cheeky fashion by the team's twitter handle that tweeted, "The #DaddiesArmy has a brand new member! Welcome to the #SuperFam, Piyush!"

But Chawla believes that experience plays a key role in T20s and even though his new team has been mocked a lot for the high average age of the squad, their IPL title in 2018 is an example of what an important role experience plays in the IPL.

"Experience always matters in T20 cricket. When you are in a tough situation, you can always fall back on your previous experience to come out of difficult circumstances. So I am happy to be a part of daddy's army," Chawla told TOI.

Even during the auctions two years back, CSK had bid for me. But KKR used the RTM card to retain my services. I am happy that CSK have kept their faith again in me. The price tag won't add to any pressure and I want to deliver."

The leggie surprisingly turned out to be the costliest Indian player in this year's auction. With a price tag of INR 6.75, many good players may feel the burden but Chawla is certainly not affected by it as he believes that it all comes down to performance and he would like to concentrate on performing for the team.

Chawla was a smart buy as CSK's regular leg-spinner Imran Tahir turns 41 next season and also with him being an overseas player, nullifies the option of CSK playing an overseas fast bowler. Thus Chawla is a smart replacement for the ageing Tahir and gives CSK an option of playing Lungi Ngidi or another newcomer in Josh Hazelwood.

Being a regular for the Jolly Rovers in the TNCA league, Chawla knows the Chepauk wicket really well and it will help him settle-in quickly and do his job. The slow sluggish surface will suit Chawl's bowling style and he is confident about creating a strong first impression for CSK come IPL 2020.

"Chennai is like my second home. Traditionally, the pitches here do help spinners but then one has to be at the top of their game to extract the turn. I have always believed in the philosophy that you can contain the batsmen only by taking wickets. So I will have an aggressive mindset," Chawla revealed.

"Dhoni is the best captain in the world. We know how calm and composed he always is but the freedom he gives his bowlers to express themselves is something which I will relish."