IPL 2020 | Looking forward to playing for KKR, very much in touch with the game, claims Pravin Tambe

After a gap of three seasons, Pravin Tambe will be back in the IPL and is looking forward to playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders and insists that he has not lost his touch. The 48-year-old leggie was the oldest player in the IPL auction, defying all the logic regarding age and fitness.

Pravin Tambe against all odds is set to become the oldest player ever to play the IPL at the age of 48 for the Kolkata Knight Riders when he was picked up by the franchise for the base price of INR 20 Lakhs. The wily old fox has not played any IPL game for the last three seasons but will be looking forward to playing for KKR and will be hopeful of being an instant hit. He was first picked by Rajasthan Royals six years ago at the ripe old age of 41 and has since played for them and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is hopeful that this new chapter will mark his revival in T20 cricket.

“I am looking forward because KKR are two-time champions. It is not that I haven’t been playing cricket. I am continuously playing local tournaments. I may not have played the IPL [for three years] but I am very much in touch with the game. Since I am in the loop, it should not be a problem. I have been playing all formats," Tambe told Sportstar.

"IPL is a big tournament with big players. As I have played the tournament, the experience will be useful."

Tambe has had some memorable moments in IPL which included a hat-trick against KKR in 2014 which was also the year where he finished as the leading wicket-taker and won the Purple Cap. He personifies the statement that age is just a number and with continuous efforts and supreme fitness, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Whenever anyone asks me that question, I cross-question asking the person ‘how old did you say I am? (laughs). It is true because I never think how old I am. Similarly, fitness has never been an issue as well, as I play regularly. Whenever I am in the ground, I completely forget everything. And as long as I can compete, I am good,” asserted Tambe.

The Eden Gardens wicket has changed over the years from being a slow turner to now being a grassy wicket, something that will suit Tambe as he is a skiddy customer.

“The wickets are also challenging these days. We have to prepare keeping all these things in mind. When I was playing in RR, it was a grassy wicket and the KKR wicket is also like that. It will suit me,” he concluded.