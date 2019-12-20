I am sure Dhoni knows what's best for him, believes Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly yet again hailed MS Dhoni’s experience as he shared that he knows what is best for him when asked about the veteran glovesman’s future in the sport. Pondering about the issue of umpiring errors in the IPL, Ganguly believes that the new system of monitoring no balls will come in handy.

With the Indian Premier League creeping closer along with the T20 World Cup it seems like talks about MS Dhoni’s future are again on the forefront. The former skipper hasn’t played competitive cricket since the World Cup having taken a sabbatical from the game and it seems to be fueling the talks.

Dhoni was under continuous scrutiny in the build up and during the World Cup for his slow batting while he was even blamed for the semifinal debacle in England which ended India’s World campaign. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly when asked about Dhoni’s future he, while echoing his previous views, shared that the veteran keeper knows what’s best for him.

"It is up to him, with so much of experience, I am sure he knows what's best for him," Ganguly told ANI.

As the IPL auction concluded yesterday, Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player of the league while veteran leggie Piyush Chawla emerged as the most expensive Indian player.

The last edition of the cash rich tournament was riddled in controversies due to numerous umpiring errors and the governing body has introduced an external system to monitor no balls. Ganguly believes that the measure will help uphold the sanctity of “biggest league in the world.”

"It's a huge platform for everyone, be it seniors or juniors. It is the biggest league in the world, every stadium is jam-packed. It has become its own brand, cricket has taken over. You can see that cricket has become so exciting and in the end, the tournament will remain.

"Umpires can make mistakes, everyone does. That's why we have a new system in place where the no-balls will be monitored from outside and that will help solve the problem," he concluded.