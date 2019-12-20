Having Jack Kallis, Mark Boucher around will speed up learning process, opines Kagiso Rabada

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada gave a ringing endorsement of the new coaching structure around the national team which includes Jack Kallis and Mark Boucher. Rabada also welcomed the chance to continue working alongside Charl Langveldt (bowling coach) and Enoch Nkwe (assistant coach).

Though he is only 24 years old, Rabada has been handed the leadership mantle of the Proteas bowling attack with the retirement of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel. With Lungi Ngidi injured and Duanne Oliver moving to England on a Kolpak deal, Rabada’s workload will continue to be heavy. But the arrival of several Protea legends into the backroom staff has lifted Rabada’s spirits ahead of the four-match Test series against England.

“It’s amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in. I’ve never worked with him, he’s a great of the game. So is (new head coach) Mark Boucher. Just to hear their knowledge... it doesn’t even have to be skill-based, just mentally how you want to approach certain situations. It’s great to have them around. They speed up the learning process,” Rabada told PTI.

Though he did not mention his workload — one of the key reasons pointed out in a report on South Africa’s dismal World Cup campaign — Rabada said that he enjoyed putting in the hard yards, especially with the return of Langeveldt as bowling coach.

“I really enjoy working with him. He’s in the same light as Mark and Jacques. They know what they are talking about. They’ve been playing at this level for a very long time. Everything is well-drilled and well-oiled. There’s no hesitation, they have a plan and they’re really decisive,” he said.

Nkwe, on the other hand, had taken over as national coach for South Africa’s tour of India, but Rabada was glad that he had decided to accept a position as assistant coach to Boucher.

“Enoch is someone I’ve worked with since age-group level, so have other guys like Quinny (De Kock) and Temba (Bavuma). The guys who have worked with him know his quality. He’s a valuable person to have in the change room,” Rabada stated.

“He would have had to make a decision whether he was going to walk away or stay. I’m really glad he stayed because I have a relationship with him and so do a lot of the young players who are in the one-day and T20 formats. He’s made a decision to invest in the team... hopefully we can reap our rewards,” Rabada added.