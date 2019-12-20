Felt impatient during injury, wanted to try everything to be back on field, recalls Sachin Tendulkar

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar recalling his career threatening injury shared how helpless and depressed he was as he shared the horrors he went through to make it to the field again. He even conceded that he even thought that his career is finished as he prayed to God to let him continue.

The batting legend of India Sachin Tendulkar, who has broken numerous records on the field of cricket, shared the hardships he faced as he struggled to recover from the tennis elbow injury which threatened his career. Tendulkar wasn’t able to pick up his bat at a point of time as he was ruled out for 5 months due to the injury.

The Mumbai batter informed that he was rendered helpless due to the injury and was ready to do anything to overcome it. Tendulkar shared how he suffered from depression after the life changing surgery while he hailed his friends who helped him overcome the tough period.

"I felt during that period I had become impatient. I wanted to try really everything under the sun to get back on the field. And I realised after my surgery I wasn't able to pick up a cricket bat, I was really depressed. I would call my friends 2o'clock in the night, 4 o'clock in the morning saying c'mon lets go for a drive I can't sleep. And they would join me and without their support, my family's support, Anjali's parents,” Tendulkar told India Today.

The renowned stroke player also shared how his wife helped him tackle the anguish and the mental strain at the crucial stage of his life.

"Of course At home Anjali was there who'd be constantly be telling me you know the good things that have happened in my life to focus on those things.”

Tendulkar also conceded that the thought of his career coming to halt also crossed his mind as he was left lamenting in front of the God to let him continue. Tendulkar ended up playing the most Test matches (200) in the history of the game and scoring most ODI runs (18,426) in a career which spanned 24 years.

"I thought my career was finished, it was done. And all I would pray to god was: please don't stop my career like this, let me get back on the field again. That feeling, I remember after 4.5 months we played a one-day match vs Sri Lanka in Nagpur. I can never forget that feeling. I looked up and thanked god for that moment. This is all I wanted (to get back on the pitch)," Tendulkar reminisced.