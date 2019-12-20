CAC to appointed in couple of days, reveals Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has revealed that a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next couple of days to appoint the new selection panel. The previous CAC panel was led by former India captain Kapil Dev that had also seen some major conflict of interest issues.

Earlier, Ganguly had said that the CAC will only be formed in January after a Supreme Court hearing as the BCCI top brass wanted some clarity on the ongoing issues. One of the major issues being talked about is the conflict of interest factor that led to the resignations of the previous three-member adhoc committee led by Kapil Dev. The BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain had sent a notice to the panel comprising of Kapil, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy with regards to allegations of conflict of interest as claimed by MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta.

However, now the BCCI president has ensured that the CAC will be formed in the next two days. It will take a matter of only one meeting as the new committee’s only work would be to appoint the new selection panel for a three-year tenure. The Dev-led committee had already appointed the senior team’s head coach.

“The CAC will be appointed in a couple of days. It will only be for one meeting to appoint the selectors as the head coach has already been picked,” Ganguly, who is also the brand ambassador of fantasy sports site My11Circle, was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

As the tenure of MSK Prasad, head of the current selection panel, has come to an end, his entire panel, comprising Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh, and Devang Gandhi, is not set to be retained.