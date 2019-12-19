Reports | IPL 2020 likely to begin in late March

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI are looking to schedule the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will also be the thirteenth edition of the tournament, between March 28 and May 24. While the exact dates for the tournament haven't been finalized yet, the board are considering the aforementioned window keeping in mind the availability of overseas players, with most of them expected to arrive post April 1.

The BCCI are also reportedly looking to reduce the number of matches that will be played during the day, hence this might mean that we might be seeing fewer double-headers. The tournament has traditionally kicked off during the weekend and with April 1, the expected date for the majority of the overseas players to arrive, being a weekday, the organizers are left in a dilemma of sorts and are trying to work out the ideal solution for the same.