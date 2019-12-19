Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Shahbaz Nadeem stars as Jharkhand hand Assam an innings defeat

Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the Jharkhand bowlers with figures of 4/53 as Jharkhand was able to beat Assam by an innings and 67 runs. Elsewhere, Maharashtra openers keep them alive in the game while Ajay Mandal's double-hundred puts Chattisgarh well ahead of Uttarakhand with a day to go.

Gaikwad, Trunkwala keep Maharashtra in the hunt

After getting bowled out for 109 in their first innings, Maharashtra were way back in the game. But they also managed to stop J&K from taking an unassailable lead, bowling them out for 263 in their second innings but not before Abdul Samad (78) added some valuable runs down the order. Having been set a target of 364 in the last innings, Maharashtra openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Murtaza Trunkwala with their backs to the wall batted brilliantly to give a 108-run opening stand. Maharashtra managed to score a further 84 runs and ended up losing five wickets before the end of day's play. With J&K being the favourties to win this game from here, Maharashtra are still in the reckoning with 172 runs to get on the final day.

Debashish Samntray puts Odisha in firm command

Debashish Samantray continued the way he batted on day two into day three as he scored an amazing 196 runs and Odisha scored a mammoth 540 in their first innings. After having bowled out Services for 271 in their first innings, The Odisha bowlers have reduced them to 86-3 in the second innings at the end of day's play. Rajesh Mohanty picked up a couple of wickets to put the Services on the back foot and still trailing by 184 runs, Services will have to bat out of their skins to save the game.

Shahbaz Nadeem helps Jharkhand impose an innings defeat

After having bowled out Assam for 162 in their first innings, Nazim Siddiqui led the charge for Jharkhand with the bat by scoring an amazing 173 before the tail added some valuable runs as Jharkhand declared at 415/9. Assam had to show more resilience in their batting in their second innings but again failed to do so as Utkarsh Singh and Shabaz Nadeem picked up four wickets each as they bowled them out for 186, helping Jharkhand beat Assam by an innings and 67 runs.

Ajay Mandal's all-round show puts Uttarakhand in a spot of bother

After picking three wickets in the first innings, Ajay Mandal backed it up with an unbeaten 241 as Chattisgarh piled on the misery on Uttarakhand. Amandeep Khare also batted brilliantly getting out on 192. The Uttarakhand batsmen showed some spine in their second innings as they ended the day on 174-3. With the trail still 226 runs, Uttarakhand will have to bat long and bat well to salvage a draw.