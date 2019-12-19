Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Akash Vashist's brilliance with the ball sinks Tamil Nadu

Himachal Pradesh completed a fantastic 74-run victory over Tamil Nadu thanks to a brilliant 7-wicket-haul by Akash Vashist. Elsewhere, Baroda end a very dramatic day with victory in sights while Arpit Vasavda's hundred increases Saurashtra's dominance over the Railways going into the final day.

Saurabh Kumar helps Uttar Pradesh stay neck-to-neck with Karnataka

After getting bowled out for 281 and with Karnataka being in a good position to take the first-innings lead, Saurabh Kumar stepped up for Uttar Pradesh and ran through the batting of Karnataka with figures of 6/116. Karnataka however, managed to take a 40-run lead before getting bowled out and Uttar Pradesh ended the day on 29-1, trailing by 11 runs. The 4th day promises to be a cracker as all three results are possible in this game.

Baroda inch closer to victory despite Ajay Rohera's knock

After the MP bowlers Avesh Khan and Mihir Hirwani prevented Baroda to run away with the game bowling them out for 222, they still had a trail of 96 runs to cover before setting Baroda a target. Ajay Rohera played a good knock of 64 but Lukman Meriwala picked up three wickets as MP were bowled out for 270. Chasing 174 to win, Baroda ended the day on 114/4 with the experienced Yusuf Pathan still at the crease. While Baroda will back themselves to win this game, MP will be hoping to trigger a batting collapse on the final day.

Vasavda, Jadeja help Saurashtra tighten their grip over Railways

After bowling out the Railways for 248, the Saurashtra batsmen did not give any opening to the bowlers as they piled on the runs. Half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (69) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (66) along with the brilliant unbeaten 134 from Arpit Vasavda helped Saurashtra declare on a mammoth 479/9. Railways ended the day on 27-1, trailing by 204 runs. While Saurashtra bowlers will be pressing for the win on the final day, Railways will have to bat well to avoid defeat.

Akash Vashist helps Himachal Pradesh shock Tamil Nadu

Himachal Pradesh completed a memorable victory over Tamil Nadu by 74 runs in a game dominated by bowlers. HP could add only 21 runs to their overnight score of 133 as they were bowled out for 154. Needing 220 runs to win, Tamil Nadu batting faltered once again and this time Akash Vashist was the destroyer-in-chief with figures of 7/33 that helped Tamil Nadu getting bundled-out for 145 and handing a famous win for Himachal Pradesh