Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Shahbaz Ahmed's all-round show helps Bengal beat Kerala

Shahbaz Ahmed scored a fifty and picked up three wickets in Kerala's second innings as Bengal got a small target and won the game comfortably by eight wickets. Elsewhere, Umesh Yadav was on fire as his five wicket haul stunned Rajasthan while Ricky Bhui helped Andhra grab hold of Delhi.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi bowl Bengal to victory

Shahbaz Ahmed added some late runs to the total of Bengal by scoring a well-made half-century after opener Abhishek Raman's century (110). Getting bowled out for 307, the game was even as Bengal had a very small lead over Kerala. But the Kerala batting order collapsed in the second innings, thanks to some amazing bowling from Arnab Nandi and Shahbaz Ahmed who picked three wickets each bowling them out for just 115. Needing 50 runs to win, Bengal lost 2 wickets but chased the target comfortably.

Mandeep Singh, bowlers put Punjab on the cusp of victory

Skipper Mandeep Singh scored an unbeaten double-hundred (204*) as Punjab declared at 443/6, taking a lead of 201 runs over Hyderabad. In reply, Hyderabad are in all sorts of trouble as all the Punjab bowlers shared wickets among themselves to reduce the batting side to 30/5, trailing by 171 runs. Punjab are on the verge of victory and only a miraculous batting effort will save Hyderabad from the blushes.

Umesh Yadav helps Vidarbha add more pressure on Rajasthan

After scoring a mammoth 510 runs in their first innings, Umesh Yadav led the charge for Vidarbha with the bowl as Rak=jasthan were bowled out for 260 and Yadav ended with figures of 5/45. Follow-on was enforced and again the Rajasthan batting looks in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 12/3 at the end of day's play. Trailing by 238 runs, it is only a matter of when than who unless the Rajasthan batting responds miraculously but that does not seem possible if Yadav continues to bowl the way he is bowling.

Bhui, Stephen push Delhi deeper into trouble

Ricky Bhui remained unbeaten on 144* playing a fantastic knock batting with the tail as Andhra were bowled out for 368. With the lead in excess of 150, the Andhra bowlers came all guns blazing as the Delhi batsman had no answer to the brilliance of Cheepurapalli Stephen who picked up four wickets and helped his team reduce Delhi to 89-6 at the end of day's play. Still trailing by 64 runs, Delhi are in deep trouble of facing an innings defeat at the hands of Andhra.