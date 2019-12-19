Legends and pundits react on KKR's day of madness and Punjab's Anil Kumble day-out

Yesterday at 10:26 PM
Kolkata Knightriders had a huge evening at IPL 2020 auctions as they snapped up some big names like Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins. The Aussie became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL. Cricketing legends reacted on the same and expressed their opinion on IPL 2020 auctions.
McCullum was enjoying it!
Good nights shopping for us @KKRiders Some outstanding Indian players that all of which we were targeting prior!Add our overseas picks of @patcummins30 @Eoin16 @chrisgreen_93 & Tom Banton to our existing list of quality players & it’s fair to say us coaches are very happy!@IPL 💪🏻— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019
Most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL
🗣 Hear what @patcummins30 has to say about returning home to KKR 😍#IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 #PatCummins pic.twitter.com/abULyraWZE— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019
Great signings!
Two outstanding gentlemen will return to @KKRiders! @Eoin16 with his power middle order game & outstanding leadership help for @DineshKarthik & one of the games premier fast bowlers @patcummins30 who I feel was the best player on offer for this years @IPL auction Welcome boys! 💪🏻— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019
KL Rahul is having the best time of his life
KL Rahul is going through a very good phase. Now captain of @lionsdenkxip. I hope it lifts his game and makes him a better cricketer.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019
The oldest player in IPL will be playing for KKR
48 year old pravin tambe has found a team! #IPLAuction2020— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2019
India U19 captain goes to SRH
Good to see talented Priyam Garg (Sunrisers)— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 19, 2019
and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) being in demand for #IPL2020 #IPLAuctionDay IPL. pic.twitter.com/2jbFFLHlBq
Congratulations boy!
What a story #YashasviJaiswal inspirational and Heart wrenching.. Best wishes and God bless— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 19, 2019
Can you see the excitement??
Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl !! 🤔😂😂😂 https://t.co/oKn8kSzpta— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019
Australia-India trade getting a new fillip.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019
Pat Cummins 💰 💰💰💰💰 expected #IPLAuction2020 #KKR— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 19, 2019
Aakash Chopra being Aakash Chopra
Pat Cummins is the now at the size of a small start-up. ₹15.50 Crore to #KKR. #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2019
Incredible!
It does not surprise me that 48 years old Pravin Tambe has been picked by KKR. Last year he took 4 wickets off 5 balls in a T10 match. The batsmen he dismissed were Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 19, 2019
A real boost for the Australian economy
More forex outflow to Australia. @patcummins30 having a colossal pay day. Into Rohit/Dhoni territory now. Over 2 million to @KKRiders.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019
