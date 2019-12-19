Got skills to play in middle-order for Australia, says D’Arcy Short

D’Arcy Short is confident that he can play a role for Australia in the middle-order at next year’s T20 World Cup as Aaron Finch and David Warner having a stranglehold over his favoured opening position. Short, a two-time Big Bash player of the tournament, is set to begin BBL 09 season on Friday.

With his side Hobart Hurricanes going up against Sydney Sixers in Alice Springs on Friday, Short has one eye on making a comeback into Australia’s T20 side. However, the southpaw will continue to open the innings in this season’s Big Bash, something he concedes makes it hard to push his case for a role further down the order ahead of the World Cup.

“I definitely think I’ve got the skills to do it (bat in the middle order), but it’s hard when I’m opening for the Hurricanes. That’s where they want me to bat and I’ll continue to bat there. But if I can bat through games and finish games off, that will hold me in good stead for the World Cup and hopefully batting in the middle order,” Short told cricket.com.au.

“I haven’t explored it. I’m here to open, that’s where they want me to bat and that’s where I’m most suited to. But I believe in myself that I can bat down the order and do a job down there as well if needed to. Hopefully, I can get into that squad and play in a World Cup. But all I can do for myself is to keep working on my game and keep scoring runs."

Short has an impressive record in T20Is and made vital contributions on their tour of India earlier this year. However, since his return from a 12-month ban, Warner and Finch have enjoyed a hot run of form in Australia’s six-match unbeaten run to start the home summer, forcing Short out.

Meanwhile, Short will not have his usual opening partner, Matthew Wade, against the Sixers on Friday, as he is off on national duty. In his place, one of Caleb Jewell or Mac Wright is tipped to open the innings, with a powerful middle order, including captain Ben McDermott, import David Miller and veteran George Bailey, to follow.

“It’ll be tough not having him for the first game. But whoever will decide on opening will do a good job anyway. So we’re looking forward to seeing what comes out of it,” Short added.