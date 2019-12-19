Ireland’s Test plans suffer another blow as one-off match against Sri Lanka postponed

Since gaining Test status, Ireland have played just three Tests — against Pakistan in May 2018, one-off matches against Afghanistan and England this year, losing all three. However, the change from Associate Member status to Full Membership has come with serious financial challenges for the board, according to its Chief Executive Warren Deutrom. As such, Deutrom had announced their plan to prioritise white-ball cricket over the red-ball game in 2020 because of the upcoming T20 World Cup and the start of the Cricket World Cup Super League, which is the qualification process for the 50-over World Cup.