IPL 2020 | Wasim Jaffer named batting coach of Kings XI Punjab

Seasoned cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by the Kings XI Punjab for the role of their batting coach ahead of the 2020 IPL season. The franchise revealed the news of Jaffer being the new batting coach on their official website and also mentioned the other members of their coaching staff.
Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who played 31 Test matches in Indian whites and donned the Blue jersey in a couple of ODIs for India, will be working with the KXIP batsmen through the next IPL season. Jaffer, who recently became the only player to feature in 150 Ranji games, plays for the two-time champions Vidarbha cricket team. And now, he has taken up the role of batting coach for the Punjab-based franchise.
The 41-year-old has only played one forgettable season in the IPL, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the marquee T20 league in 2008. However, Jaffer is confident of his role as batting coach and has thanked head coach Anil Kumble for the opportunity.
"I'm thankful to Kumble. He's the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I've got so much to learn from him. Though I'm currently coaching in Bangladesh (he's the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to this experience," Jaffer was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Apart from Kumble and Jaffer, the coaching staff also sports the names of former cricketers Sunil Joshi and Jonty Rhodes as spin bowling and fielding coaches respectively.
