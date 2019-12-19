IPL 2020 |Kings XI Punjab appoint KL Rahul as captain for upcoming season

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has confirmed that KL Rahul has been appointed as the new captain of the team for the upcoming season of the IPL. Ever since KXIP had traded Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals, the news of Rahul taking up the captaincy had been doing the rounds.

Topping the run scoring charts for KXIP, across two consecutive years, was their opener KL Rahul who amassed 659 and 593 runs in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL, respectively. Amidst all the ups and downs in his career, Rahul’s T20 form has always been at its prime. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, that is underway in Kolkata, the KXIP had revealed its complete coaching staff, comprising Wasim Jaffer as batting coach, Sunil Joshi as bowling coach, with the fielding department under Jonty Rhodes, headed by Anil Kumble.

The final piece in the puzzle has now been put into place as KL Rahul was confirmed as the skipper.

"We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly," Ness Wadia revealed, reported PTI.

It was only on Wednesday that the Indian opener hit his second T20I hundred, in Vizag, hence announcing his undebatable form in front of the world. Wadia has also upheld Rahul’s performance, that silenced many of his critics.

"He has silenced his critics. You will get to see his ability not just as a batsman but also as a captain. He was our unanimous choice.”