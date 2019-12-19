IPL 2020 | Inter-team loans of capped players set to be introduced

But it’s understood that the teams might be more open to utilizing this system in the coming season as the capped players are now in the mix. In this case, the condition that is set is that the player needs to have played a maximum of two matches before the midway season (28 matches). The arrangement will purely be an inter-franchise affair and the money will be paid from outside the auction purse. However, only teams, and no players, will benefit from the transfer. The IPL management would also be notified about the transaction.